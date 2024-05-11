Char Dham Yatra '24: Over 29,000 devotees pay obeisance at Kedarnath Dham on first day of pilgrimage

The divine and meticulously organized Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Join thousands of devotees in a journey of spirituality at the sacred sites of Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri under enhanced safety and spiritual arrangements.

Rudrprayag (Uttarakhand): Devbhoomi's revered Char Dham Yatra started this month, attracting an unprecedented 29,000 devotees on the first day of the pilgrimage.

According to the State Information Department, "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham."

In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, strong arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no problem at the Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath footpath, Kedarnath highway and the helipad.

A separate Yatra Control Room has been set up by the district administration along with CCTV cameras. Employees have been deployed in the Yatra Control Room round the clock.

Apart from this, the problems registered by the passengers on the helpline number are being resolved.

Along with this, if the passengers face any problem at the helipad and footpath, highway and Kedarnath Dham, then it is being seen by the administration through CCTV cameras.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to swiftly solve passengers' issues by sending the concerned officials to that place.

About 125 CCTV cameras have been installed by the Chief Minister for the Char Dham Yatra, through which the movement of devotees is being monitored.

In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, special attention is being paid to the cleanliness and provision of healthcare facilities in Kedarnath this year.

This year more sanitation workers have been deployed for this work as compared to previous years. Special attention is being paid to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any problems and the travel route does not get dirty and garbage.

Drinking water has been arranged at various places on the travel route.

To provide health services to the devotees, health camps have been set up at various places on the travel route so that the passengers can be provided immediate health services.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the top officials of the government are constantly keeping an eye on this world-famous journey and are on alert 24 hours a day to ensure that there is no hindrance in the journey.

With the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra on Friday, thousands of people arrived at the holy shrine seeking spiritual solace and divine blessings.

The commencement of this year's Char Dham Yatra coincides with the auspicious reopening of the Kedarnath Dham after a hiatus of six months.

The first puja at the shrine in the early hours of Friday was conducted in the name of Prime Minister Modi, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage season.

Welcoming the pilgrims, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over the inaugural puja at Shri Kedarnath Dham temple, invoking prayers for the safe journey and spiritual fulfilment of all embarking on the Char Dham pilgrimage.

As the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham opened amidst sacred chants and hymns, the air resonated with the fervent cries of 'Har Har Mahadev' from the gathered devotees, heralding the beginning of a divine odyssey.

Decorated with 40 quintals of petals, Kedarnath stood adorned in all its celestial grandeur, beckoning countless devotees and visitors from far and wide to partake in its divine embrace.

The Char Dham Yatra, steeped in profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, unfolds a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, culminating in spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion.

—ANI