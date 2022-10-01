Chandigarh Is India’s 12th Cleanest City

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Moving up from rank 66 in the last Swacch Sarvekshan, Chandigarh secured the 12th cleanest city tag in Swachh Survekshan 2022 and was adjudged the Fastest Moving Capital city in the Country.

The results of the survey conducted among 4354 cities were announced at an event at Talkkatora Stadium, Delhi. The Hon’ble President of India presided over the ceremony.

Later, Sh. Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State, MoHUA, gave away the awards of ‘Swachh Survekshan-2022. The ceremony was organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at New Delhi.

The award was received by the Mayor of Chandigarh Smt. Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon and Ms. Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, present in the award ceremony at New Delhi accompanied by Sh. Dalip Sharma, Senior Deputy Mayor, Sh. Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor, Mrs. Isha Kamboj and Sh. Gurinder Singh Sodhi, Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineers. Chandigarh, also known as city beautiful and one of the country’s best-planned cities, has seen a huge improvement from its 66th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, when it lacked proper garbage disposal and did not score well in citizen’s feedback on how clean the city was.

Learning from the drawbacks, the Corporation this time put concerted efforts in these segments and managed to secure the 12th spot. On achieving this feat, the Mayor of Chandigarh said that it is a proud moment for all the Chandigarh residents, officials and Municipal Councillors who worked together to make Chandigarh stand true to its identity as a City beautiful. The Mayor congratulated the entire Corporation team under the dynamic leadership of the Commissioner and urged people to keep up the good work to ensure the city remains clean always.

In this year’s Swachh Survekshan, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs gave more weightage to Service Level Progress component (sustainable sanitation and safaimitra Suraksha, Segregated collection of waste and processing and disposal) category by allotting 40 percent marks, a major criteria in deciding the outcome of Chandigarh’s ranking. While Citizen Voice (Citizen Feedback, citizen engagement, citizen experience, innovation and best practices by citizens, Swachhata app, Disaster/epidemic response preparedness) category by allotting 30 percent marks and the third major component was Garbage Free City and ODF certification having 30 percent marks.

Chandigarh scored 2512 marks out of total 3000 marks from Service Level Progress component; 582 marks out of total 600 marks under Citizen Voice (Feedback); 1600 marks out of total 2250 marks under Certification (Garbage Free City and ODF) component and 1838 marks out of maximum 2100 marks under Solid Waste Management segment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Smt. Sarbjit Kaur, Chandigarh Mayor said that to encourage the residents to contribute towards keeping the city clean and reporting about any kind of problems related to cleanliness and provide feedback on the Swachhata-MoHUA app, the MCC also involved all stakeholders i.e. Resident Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations, Hospitality sector, industrialists, Govt. as well as private institutions and especially the youth of the city giving presentations and creating awareness on how important the cleanliness feedback was. The MCC actively did everything possible to ensure that people come forward and give feedback, based on which the officials can fix the problems, if any, added the Mayor.

In addition to that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has also worked diligently to submit documents related to Swachhata and city’s overall civic structure to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This has helped establish that Chandigarh has systems and processes in place to implement the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in an efficient manner and scored higher on the service level progress parameter. In the Swachh Survekshan-2023, Chandigarh has put all efforts to be India’s cleanest city by maintaining all aspects of cleanliness, right from sanitation to proper door-to-door collection of waste and its processing, along with continuous citizen participation towards making Chandigarh ‘Garbage Free City’.