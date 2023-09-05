Campaign launched in Bihar against people keeping tortoises as pets

Patna: The Bihar Forest and Wildlife Department has started a campaign against people who are keeping tortoises in their homes as pets.

As per the Hindu tradition, people used to keep tortoises in aquariums for prosperity. People believe that this helps in passing the examinations, and a growth in wealth and business.

Due to this, demand for the animal turns high during Dushahra and Diwali and the smuggling of tortoises also increases during the festival session after monsoon.

With this in view, Bhagalpur administration has appealed to people to hand over tortoises to the Wildlife Department or the Sundarvan tortoise rescue center.

"Keeping tortoises as pets in the home is a crime. It comes under animal cruelty act and the offenders can be liable to pay hefty fines or face jail as well," said wildlife official Sanjit Kumar.

As per the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960, keeping pets hungry, or teasing them is a crime.

The tortoises smuggling network has a deep route starting from the coastal areas of West Bengal, Bihar and going all the way to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country.

Bihar Police also seized a number of tortoises smuggled through trains and through private and commercial vehicles.

