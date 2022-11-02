By December, all of Bundelkhand will have access to tap water. CM

Lucknow (The Hawk): According to the "Har Ghar Nal Yojana," which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, tap water connections will be available in homes in the parched and arid Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions by December.

The CM was addressing at Knowledge Park-4 in Greater Noida during the five-day India Water Week-2022. On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu gave it a formal opening.

As part of the PM Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Nal Yojana," Adityanath stated, "the provision of tap water connections in dry and arid portions of Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions is underway on war footing and the process will be concluded in December this year." The much-anticipated 85-cusec Gangajal Water Project was among the development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore that the chief minister unveiled for Greater Noida. The $848 million, 85-cusec Gangajal project would supply water to 28 residential areas in Greater Noida.

According to a government press release, Adityanath was cited as saying, "A 176-km pipeline network has been laid here, and 19 reservoirs have been built in 5 acres for a cost of Rs 376 crore. Through this pipeline, 4 lakh people would have clean drinking water.

"Gautam Budh Nagar is developing into the top location for investments. New things have come here during the past five and a half years. The largest airport in Asia is developing in Jewar, and a number of additional projects, including a film city and a park for medical technology, will shortly go into effect.

According to the CM, the Namami Gange project has taken a number of measures to clean the Ganga river. The Sisamau sewer point in Kanpur, where the river was formerly the most filthy in the state due to the release of a significant volume of garbage everyday, has now turned into a selfie site, he continued.

