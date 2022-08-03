Bollywood director robbed at Connaught Place

New Delhi: Bollywood director Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala was robbed by two unidentified men in the national capital's Connaught Place area, it was officially learnt on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 p.m. on Monday.

"I was standing at the edge of a street and was about to book a cab, when two men on motorcycle, wearing helmets, snatched my mobile phone," he said, as per the FIR of the incident, accessed by IANS.

In his complaint, Dhabuwala further requested the police to carry out a prompt investigation into the incident, as his mobile phone contains very crucial data.

"I can neither identify the motorcycle maker nor the snatchers. I need this mobile phone as I have to return to Mumbai," Dhabuwala told the police in his complaint.

Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 346 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Punishment for theft, and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

—IANS