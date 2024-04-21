    Menu
    Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother in-law dies in road accident in Jharkhand, sister injured

    April21/ 2024
    

    Tiwari died following a collision at Nirsa Bazar, while Tripathi's sister Sabita suffers severe injuries but is stable after emergency care at SNMMCH, Dhanbad.

    Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

    Dhanbad: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident here on Saturday, police said.

    Tripathi’s sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in the incident, they said.

    The accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said.

    They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.

    Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said.

    Tripathi’s sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said.

    —PTI

