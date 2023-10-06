Body Of One More Climber Found One Year After Mountaineering Tragedy In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: A year after an avalanche killed 29 mountaineers on the way to Draupadi Ka Danda peak in one of the worst mountaineering tragedies, the body of one more climber was recovered on Thursday.

The body was recovered by a team of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering from a crevasse en route to the Draupadi Ka Danda summit and brought here on Thursday in a helicopter, NIM Registrar Praveen Kumar said.

Kumar said it was identified as the body of Vinay Panwar, a sailor in the Indian Navy who hailed from Dehradun and was posted in Rameshwaram.

Twenty-nine mountaineers had died in an avalanche while ascending the peak in October last year. Twenty-seven bodies had been recovered during the month-long search operation but two remained missing, out of which one has been found. The body of one more climber, Lt Col Deepak Vashisth, is yet to be recovered. —PTI