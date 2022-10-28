BJP leader claims 'massive corruption' in Patna MLA flat building

Patna (The Hawk): Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, accused high-level corruption in the building of MLA apartments in Patna on Thursday.

"In an effort to earn commissions, building construction department employees purposefully delayed the construction of MLA apartments. The state administration is reluctant to take action against these officials despite their high level of corruption. The independent agency will conduct an investigation if the state administration requests it, revealing the truth "He asserted.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, expressed his displeasure with the project's delays as he gave the keys to 65 MLAs.

More than 168 MLAs in Bihar, according to Sinha, do not live in Patna government apartments or bungalows.

"Only 65 legislators have received the flat thus far due to the delayed project. In order to give lawmakers apartments, the Nitish Kumar administration launched the project in 2012 during its second term. His deadline for finishing the project was 2017. But the project won't be finished in 2022, "added he.

