BJP Chief Nadda, CM Dhami Listen To 104th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat' In Haridwar

Haridwar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 104th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' in Haridwar.

The broadcast of the 'Mann ki Baat' was held at Rishikul University Auditorium in Haridwar.

BJP chief Nadda reached Uttarakhand earlier today as part of his one-day visit to the state. He was received by CM Dhami at Jollygrant Airport.

While Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma listened to the broadcast of the programme in Guwahati.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also listenend to PM Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” in Odisha's Dhenkanal.

Addressing the nation in the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said that Mission 'Chandrayaan-3' has emerged as the symbol of the spirit of a 'New India', which wants to emerge victorious under any circumstances.

He further said a discussion on India's maiden lunar landing mission would struggle to do justice to the enormity of its success. On the key role played by ISRO's women scientists in the successful conduct of the daunting lunar landing mission, PM Modi said the mission is a “classic illustration of women power”, adding that India's daughters are not only shattering glass ceilings but also challenging Space, which is considered ‘infinite.’

The 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, which started on October 3, 2014, is a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. —ANI