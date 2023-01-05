soumitra bose

BJP Boom in Bihar for its all 40 Lok Sabha seats from now on itself in view of "the next Lok Sabha elections need to be taken in all seriousness from now itself to easily drub Nitish Kumar-Tejasvi Kumar, now ruling the state". In view of that, the Bihar BJP under the "blow-by-blow guidance by the All India BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda will chalk out detailed '24x7' action plan for party people from every MP-constituency from its HQ level to village level so that organisation wise, there will not be any loop hole or chasm in the party to go all out in winning the masses of all hues' support in form of votes". The target of BJP is winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, confide insiders. The party's "Operation 40" is beginning from "illustrious" Vaishali, say insiders.

—The Hawk