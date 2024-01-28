Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Resigns from Ruling Alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation triggers political upheaval as he parts ways with Mahagathbandhan, fueling speculations of a return to the NDA alliance.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the president of Janata Dal (United) handed in his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday. During his visit to the Raj Bhavan Nitish informed the Governor about the decision to end their association with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.



This move has sparked speculation about Nitish Kumars return to the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which would lead to an end of the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in Bihar. It is noteworthy that this marks Nitish Kumars instance of switching political allegiances.



The sequence of changing political events was initiated by a social media post from Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav. In her post Acharya criticized JD(U) as a 'socialist party' that pretends to be progressive while its ideology changes with shifting winds.



In terms of composition in the Bihar Assembly RJD holds 79 seats followed by BJP with 78 seats, JD(U) with 45 seats, Congress with 19 seats, CPI (M L), with 12 seats and both CPI(M) and CPI each holding two seats. Additionally Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has four seats while AIMIM and an Independent candidate each hold two seats.

After the events Rohini Acharya expressed her unwavering dedication to opposing divisive influences through a follow up post on social media. She emphasized, "We will continue our struggle, against any forces that aim to divide us no what it takes." This statement was shared on X.