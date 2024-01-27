Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expected to Resign Sunday

Anticipation Grows as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is Expected to Resign from the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Government.

Patna: There is a lot of speculation that Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar and the leader of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government might submit his resignation by Sunday morning. A reliable source close to the CM mentioned this on Saturday although they preferred to remain anonymous while talking to PTI. While there is a chance that he might resign late on Saturday it is more likely to happen by Sunday morning.



To prepare for his resignation, Kumar, who's also the president of JD(U) will hold a regular meeting with the legislature party. In addition government offices, including the secretariat have been asked to stay open on Sunday due to expected activity during the day. This surge in activity could potentially lead to the formation of a government with support from BJP.



Meanwhile at a party meeting state BJP leaders refrained from making an announcement regarding their support for Nitish Kumar if he withdraws from 'Mahagathbandhan'. Sources, within BJP revealed that top leadership has instructed them not to make any announcements until Kumar officially resigns. It's worth noting that Nitish Kumar had left NDA than three years ago.



—Input from Agencies