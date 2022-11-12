Bihar's AQI worsens

Patna (The Hawk): The air quality index is getting worse across all of Bihar's cities, with Darbhanga, the state's most polluted city, recording an AQI of 400 on Saturday.

An AQI of 346 was recorded by Motihari, 314 by Chapra, 313 by Katihar, and 309 by Saharsa.

The AQI in Patna increased to 247, a minor decline from the 300 level observed the day before.

According to officials with the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), the AQI index would improve over the coming days.

For the past week, residents of the aforementioned cities have seen AQI readings above the 300 mark.

The BSPCB's chairman, Ashok Ghosh, said: "Numerous cities' declining air quality is a result of excessive building. In addition, Patna and other cities are situated along the Ganges River. The air quality is declining due to an increase in Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) and Particulate Matter 10, which are caused by the sand on the Ganga river's bank being mixed with the air."

Leaders in Patna have endorsed wearing face masks while attending public events or travelling on the roadways.

AQI is categorised as being good from 0 to 50, moderate from 51 to 100, unhealthy for sensitive groups from 101 to 150, unhealthy for all groups from 151 to 200, very unhealthy from 201 to 300, and hazardous for human health from 301 to 500.

