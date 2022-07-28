Bhola Yadav involved in every corruption by Lalu Prasad: RS MP Sushil Kumar Modi

Patna: After the arrest of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Bhola Yadav in New Delhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that Bhola Yadav was involved in every corruption case of the RJD Chief.





Modi on Wednesday said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's family had used Hridayanand Chaudhary, a fourth-grade railway employee ('Khalasi') at Rajendra Nagar terminus railway station in Patna, as a pawn for the transaction involving 2.5 'Katha' land in Patna worth Rs 70 lakh when the RJD Chief was the Union Railways Minister from 2004-2009.





As per the information collected by the Central Bureau Of Investigation, Bhola Yadav appeared as a witness in more than 40 land registries being done in the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members.





"When Lalu Prasad was the Union Railways Minister, he not only took land from job aspirants but also from the leaders of his own party to make them Ministers. Kanti Singh and Raghunath Jha were two Ministers who had gifted the land to Lalu Prasad's sons -- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said in a series of tweets.





"Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as a Union Railways Minister, was running land-for-job scheme in Indian Railways and Bhola Yadav, who was the Officer on Special Duty to Lalu Prasad Yadav, was allegedly looking after the land-for-job scheme," Modi added.





"Hridayanand Chaudhary was a 'Khalasi' in India Railways and it was hard to understand how he gifted the 2.5 Katha plot of a prime location in Patna to Lalu Prasad Yadav's fifth daughter Hema Yadav. That land was neither earned by Chaudhary through his legal income nor his ancestral properties. He was used as a pawn by Lalu Prasad Yadav during the land transaction. A person named Vishnu Dev Rai's grandson Pintu Kumar Rai was selected for a job in Western Railways in Mumbai. Vishnu Dev Rai had registered that piece of land to Chaudhary. After some months, Chaudhary gifted the same land to Hema Yadav," he said.





In the land-for-job scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav is facing alleged charges of offering jobs to a number of persons without releasing any advertisement.





The CBI on May 18 registered an FIR against 15 persons, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and daughters -- Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.





The RJD Chief allegedly took 1,05,292 square feet land (four 'Bigha' land) illegally from job aspirants and leaders of his own party.





Multiple teams of CBI also conducted raids at 15 locations of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family on May 20.

—IANS