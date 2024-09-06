logo

Corruption Case

featuredfeatured
Sep 06, 2024, 10:03 AM

SC says no to Sandip Ghosh plea

featuredfeatured
Sep 05, 2024, 12:55 PM

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas for bail, against arrest

featuredfeatured
Delhi
Jun 26, 2024, 02:57 PM

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
May 16, 2024, 12:57 PM

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam sent to six-days ED remand

featuredfeatured
Apr 12, 2024, 07:20 AM

Excise 'scam': Court reserves order on CBI's plea seeking custody of K Kavitha

featuredfeatured
Mar 28, 2024, 11:11 AM

Delhi court extends custodial remand of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in excise policy case

featuredfeatured
South Asia
Dec 01, 2023, 02:48 PM

Pakistan apex anti-graft body files corruption case against Imran Khan, his wife

featuredfeatured
Punjab
Sep 26, 2023, 12:52 PM

Punjab: Arrest warrant issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal in corruption case

featuredfeatured
Sep 17, 2023, 04:49 AM

CBI books PNB branch manager in UP for demanding bribe

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 16, 2023, 09:44 AM

J&K cop arrested while accepting bribe

featuredfeatured
Sep 14, 2023, 10:20 AM

Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Sep 13, 2023, 05:06 AM

Railways official arrested by CBI in UP for seeking bribe

featuredfeatured
Sep 12, 2023, 01:53 PM

CBI files FIR against South Central Railway engineer for demanding bribe

featuredfeatured
West Bengal
Sep 11, 2023, 07:10 AM

Bengal cattle scam: CBI, ED confiscate properties worth Rs 11 cr of Anubrata Mondal

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
Aug 31, 2023, 05:57 AM

Charge sheet filed against ex-MLA & gangster Vijay Mishra

featuredfeatured
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Corruption case jails two customs officials, four others