Bhide supports Maratha quotas agitation, says ‘no going back’

Jalna: Throwing his weight behind the ongoing agitation for Maratha quotas, Shiv Pratishthan leader Sambhaji Bhide said here on Tuesday that ‘there’s no going back now’.

Bhide called on the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, whose indefinite hunger strike entered the 15th day on Tuesday, and expressed his full support to the struggle for reservations.

He also appealed to Jarange-Patil to call off his hunger strike in view of his failing health, even as the latter resumed medication early Tuesday. ‘We are with you’ you are on the right path. This campaign must end with the grant of reservations, there is no looking back now! But, I appeal to you to please withdraw your hunger strike,” urged Bhide.

A frail Jarange-Patil smiled and said that he felt ‘stronger’ with the support of Bhide, who is addressed as Guruji by his followers and reiterated that he will not back out till the quotas are given to the Marathas.

Late on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened an all-party meeting to discuss the vexed issue and announced a panel to decide on the reservations issue within a month.

On behalf of all the state political parties, Shinde announced a series of demands by Jarange-Patil which the government has conceded and urged him to call off the fast immediately.

The government has decided to withdraw cases against the protestors, suspension of three senior police officers for the police crackdown on the Marathas in Antarvali-Sarati village on September 1.

The CM added that representatives of all the parties were unanimous over giving the reservations to the Maratha community but without affecting the existing quotas of any other community or groups or meting injustice to any section.

Jarange-Patil welcomed the move to withdraw cases against the Maratha protestors and the action on the police personnel but refused to end his fast or join the newly-formed government panel on the quotas issue.

