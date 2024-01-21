Before 'Pran Pratishtha', PM Modi visits Ram Setu's Origin point, Arichal Munai

Prime Minister Modi's transformative spiritual odyssey unfolds as he pays homage at Arichal Munai, the origin of Ram Setu, continuing his sacred journey through Dhanushkodi. Discover the significance of Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple, a symbol of divine encounters, and delve into the spiritual depth of Dhanushkodi, where Lord Ram vowed to defeat Ravana.

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Continuing his journey leading up, to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to the Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Arichal Munai is widely respected as the starting point of the Ram Setu.



In moments captured on camera Prime Minister Modi was seen paying his respects with a tribute at the historic Arichal Munai believed to be the very foundation of the Ram Setu. Later in the day he has scheduled a visit to the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Rameshwaram.



The Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple holds significance as it is said to be where Ravanas brother Vibhishana first encountered Lord Ram and sought shelter according to belief. Legends and ancient scriptures also assert that this is where Lord Ram bestowed Vibhishana with his coronation.



Dhanushkodi holds another layer of importance as it is considered to be the place where Lord Ram vowed to defeat Ravana before embarking on his journey to Lanka. This adds significance to Prime Ministers pilgrimage.



On Saturday Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to both Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Sharing his admiration for these temples he expressed through his social media handle; "Yesterdays visit to Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple will always remain etched, in my memory. Every part of this temple exudes timeless devotion."



This spiritual journey began with an 11 day 'Anushtaan,' where the Prime Minister visited shrines associated with Lord Ram, across the country. From the revered Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik to the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala Modis pilgrimage showcased his devotion to spirituality.



Alongside his pursuits Prime Minister Modi launched the Swachh Teerth initiative demonstrating his commitment to cleanliness. Notably he personally took up a mop on January 12 to clean the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik.



The awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhyas temple is scheduled for Monday, January 22. The elaborate rituals leading up to this event began on Tuesday, January 16. Will witness the participation of esteemed individuals, from various backgrounds.