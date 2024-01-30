Awareness campaign launched at Himalayan Hospital on World Leprosy Day

On World Leprosy Day, a public awareness campaign was conducted by the Department of Dermatology at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant. During this, people coming to the OPD of the hospital were given information about leprosy.

Doiwala (Uttarakhand): On Tuesday, the patients coming to the OPD and registration counter of the Dermatology Department were given questions and their answers related to leprosy. On this occasion, MBBS students conveyed to the general public information related to leprosy and its prevention through poster exhibition and street drama. Head of the Department of Dermatology, Dr. Rashmi Jindal, while addressing the people present, gave information about the symptoms and treatment of leprosy. It is said that leprosy is caused by Mycobacterium. Its initial symptoms are formation of white and red spots on the skin, feeling of weakness along with numbness in hands and legs. He said that the department organizes such events every year to make patients aware about the social misconceptions related to skin diseases. Dr. YS Bisht said that if leprosy is treated on time, this disease can be completely cured. Dr. Samarjit Roy told the patients that it is a misconception that leprosy spreads through contact; this disease is not a disease of contact. Leprosy can be treated, depending on its type. Antibiotics are used to cure the infection, and treatment usually lasts for 6 months to a year. However, if the patient has problem of nerve damage then other treatments are used for this. On this occasion, Dr. Dikshita, Dr. Ritu, Dr. Anuj, Dr. Arnav, Dr. Jagriti, Dr. Darshana, Dr. Vrinda, Dr. Sakshi, Dr. Shobhit, Dr. Tabir were present amongst others.