    At least 8 killed, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh: Police

    The Hawk
    May18/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The bus, carrying around 60 people from Punjab and Chandigarh returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, was noticed by locals who alerted the driver and emergency services.

    Gurugram: At least eight people were burnt alive and more than 20 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

    The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

    Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.

    Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

    —PTI

