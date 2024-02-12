    Menu
    Assam: Massive fire breaks out at market complex in Monabari

    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Massive Fire Engulfs Biswanath's Monabari Market Complex

    Local police said that there were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident

    Biswanath: A massive fire broke out in the Monabari area of Assam's Biswanath district on Monday, officials said.
    The fire erupted at a market complex in the Monabari area of Biswanath district, confirmed a source. There were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident, said the local police. Several shops and business establishments were reportedly damaged in the blaze.
    A senior police official in Biswanath district said that fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.
    More details are awaited. 

    —ANI

