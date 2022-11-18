Army jawan was pushed off train and is still in critical condition

Bareilly (The Hawk): An army jawan who was pushed off a train and lost both of his legs is still in critical condition and has not yet come to.

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) is accused of pushing Sonu Kumar Singh, a 29-year-old jawan of the 24 Rajputana Rifles, off the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Thursday at the Bareilly station.

The incident happened as the train was preparing to leave the station after a stop.

Ballia district resident Sonu had gotten on the train in Bareilly and was headed to Delhi, where he is currently stationed.

GRP Bareilly's in-charge Ajeet Pratap Singh said: "The TTE Kupan Bore forced the army jawan off the Delhi-bound train on platform number 2, where he sustained severe injuries. His other leg was crushed and needed to be amputated surgically, while one of his legs was dismembered after becoming stuck under the wheels."

A FIR has been filed against the TTE who is missing under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

