Answers to development needs are with BJP: Nadda boosts party cadre at Telangana meet

Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana): Seeking to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the upcoming state elections, and the Lok Sabha polls next year, BJP national president JP Nadda said they should go into the electoral battles with a positive frame of mind considering where the party stands nationally.

Addressing party supporters at the BJP's State Council Meeting in Telangana on Friday, Nadda said, "When we go into elections, we should bear in mind that our party is strongly placed and ahead of the rest when it comes to raising and addressing pressing national issues. While the Opposition is raising national, state, and local issues ahead of the elections, you should be prepared to come up with clear answers to counter the canards being spread about us and our governments. I can say without any hesitation that our workers can go to any village in Telangana and say the answers to the development needs of the country and the election-bound states are with the BJP," Nadda said.

"We need to have a clear understanding of the fact that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked for every section of the society. The success of our efforts in this direction is palpable in Telangana as well."

"India's global standing has gone up significantly under the leadership of PM Modi. The country's elevated status is being acknowledged and appreciated by world leaders. Moreover, the PM's continued and relentless efforts towards the welfare and well-being of people across sectors is adding to the nation's core strengths," Nadda said.

The BJP national chief called on supporters to go to the people and inform them of how all sections are being empowered under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people, which accounts for approximately 70 per cent of the country's population, were given free ration and the initiative is still ongoing. Almost, 2 crore of these 80 crore beneficiaries are from Telangana," Nadda said.

"You should inform people that under the leadership of PM Modi, 13.5 crore people, over the last five years, have been lifted out of poverty. Also, extreme poverty in the country has been reduced by 1 per cent and this has been acknowledged by none other than the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well," the BJP national president added.

