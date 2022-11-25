Amruta Fadnavis intervenes to defend the Governor despite calls for his removal

Mumbai (The Hawk): Amruta Fadnavis, a singer and the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, rushed to the rescue of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday amid a clamour to fire him.

She claimed that Koshyari's recent comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were misunderstood since he is a "Marathi manoos" (Marathi man) at heart.

According to Amruta, who directly knows the governor, he sincerely cares about the Marathis in the state.

"I can personally attest to this. Even if it has frequently happened that what he said was misunderstood "Amruta asserted in a statement to the media.

Her defence of Koshyari came the day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition said the Governor has "stepped all lines" after he made words about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on November 19.

All political parties, with the exception of Bharatiya Janata Party, the government's ally, have denounced the Governor and demanded his immediate removal from the important position, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the opposition Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The governor, according to Sena (UBT) President and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, insulted the people of Maharashtra as well as the state's principles and icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Saviti Phule.

"After the "Minde" government (referring to Shinde) took office in the state, it has been subjected to constant abuse and insults, and the governor has been disparaging "Shivraya." He should be immediately recalled by the Center. People who don't belong anywhere, not even in nursing homes, are selected as governors "Thackeray reacted angrily.

Koshyari has "now crossed all lines," according to NCP President Sharad Pawar, who urged President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide what to do about him on Thursday.

"The position of Governor denotes an organisation. We held back from criticising the Governor in the past out of respect for his dignity, but now he has gone too far. Such individuals are unworthy of important positions like governor "Pawar spoke firmly.

The removal of the Governor for his insult against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has also been urged by the state Congress president Nana Patole and other party figures.

The Governor has come under heavy fire for his remarks on Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, direct descendants of the renowned Maratha warrior king.

Bhosale referred to Koshyari as "third-class," and he sent letters to the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that he be removed while threatening to incite a riot in the state.

The Governor attempted to atone for his actions by honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at an event a few days ago, but the state leaders are unconvinced and are steadfast in their call for his resignation.

