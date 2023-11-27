Alert Issued for Heavy Rain and Hailstorm in Uttarakhand, Possible Intense Cold Wave from Mountains to Plains

Uttarakhand Braces for Weather Turmoil: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm, and Snowfall Predicted, as Western Disturbance Alters Landscape.

Haridwar (The Hawk): The weather in Uttarakhand has taken a sharp turn. Clouds loom from plains to mountains, occasionally blanketing areas in dense fog. Alerts for rain and hailstorm have been issued in several districts. Elevated regions might experience snowfall on Monday in three districts. Some areas might also witness sporadic rainfall over the next three days.



Recent information suggests active cloud movement in the mountainous districts due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance in the Himalayan region. Monday's alert includes heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms. Tuesday might also see cloud cover in various parts of the state, potentially causing precipitation in high-altitude regions like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh. This could result in a drop in temperature and intense cold from the mountains to the plains.



The weather department has issued a yellow alert from November 27 to 29, warning of possible lightning strikes, damage to life and property due to hailstorms, tree plantation losses, and potential hazards. Additionally, on November 28 and 29, the department forecasts dense fog in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts, suggesting potential disruptions in transportation due to the thick fog during this period.









