AIIMS Rishikesh Signs MoU With SASPI Research, Education, Spread Awareness About Antimicrobial Resistance

Rishikesh (The Hawk): An important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director AIIMS, Rishikesh during a special ceremony. The MOU underscores AIIMS RISHIKESH's commitment to fostering partnerships for research, education, and awareness campaigns related to antibiotic resistance in collaboration with SASPI. It also emphasizes the IAS foundation course, to create awareness about antimicrobial resistance and provide skills to first-contact physicians and help them to play their role in containing antimicrobial resistance; antimicrobial stewardship; infection prevention and control; and diagnostic stewardship. The World Antibiotic Awareness Week celebrations at AIIMS RISHIKESH serve as a beacon of awareness and a call to action for healthcare professionals and the community alike. As antibiotic resistance continues to pose a global threat, institutions like AIIMS RISHIKESH play a pivotal role in spearheading initiatives that promote responsible antibiotic use and elevate the standard of healthcare.

It is noteworthy that AIIMS Rishikesh is gearing up for a week-long celebration of World Antibiotic Awareness Week, emphasizing the critical need for global awareness and responsible use of antibiotics. The event, taking place from November 18th to 24th, promises to be a pivotal moment in the institution's commitment to healthcare excellence. A significant highlight of the week took place on 16th November 2023 where key stakeholders, medical experts, and administrative leaders discussed strategies for combating antibiotic resistance with Prof Meenu Singh, executive director of AIIMS, Rishikesh. Dr. Meenu Singh, expressed enthusiasm about the meeting, stating, "It is imperative that we collectively address the challenges posed by antibiotic resistance. She proposed the idea to focus on artificial intelligence in antimicrobial stewardship during the meeting.

In the meeting Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Dean academics, Dr Prasan Kumar Panda, secretary of the Society of Antimicrobial Stewardship Practice (SASPI), Dr Puneet Damijha, Dr Ambar Prasad, Dr Vanya Singh, and Dr. Biswajit Sahoo and others were present. Dr. Nusrat Shafiq, President of SASPI, enlightened upon the strategies for a foundation course on Integrated Antimicrobial Stewardship (IAS).