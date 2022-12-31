AIIMS Rishikesh First To Launch Heli-Ambulance For Emergency Patients By March 23

Rishikesh (The Hawk): A serious patient or an accident victim trapped in an emergency can now be brought directly to AIIMS through a Heli-ambulance for immediate treatment in the state of Uttarakhand. AIIMS Rishikesh is going to start this facility in March 2023. AIIMS Rishikesh is the first government health institution in the country, where the facility of Heli ambulance will work. AIIMS Rishikesh will run this very beneficial service for the hill state of Uttarakhand from its level.

In the state of Uttarakhand, which has odd geographical conditions during road accidents and disasters that happen from time to time, the seriously injured do not get proper treatment on time. But now such serious patients will not have to face the challenges of reaching the hospital in time. Heli-ambulance will now be sent from AIIMS Rishikesh to pick up such emergency patients and the patient in distress will be air-lifted and immediately brought to the trauma center of AIIMS.

Prof. (Dr.) Meenu Singh, Executive Director AIIMS Rishikesh said about this scheme that the helicopter will be made available to AIIMS by the month of February by the Center Ministry of Civil Aviation. It will be the endeavor of AIIMS that a serious patient or a seriously injured person can be taken to AIIMS within half an hour from any area of Uttarakhand. she said that AIIMS itself will operate the Heli-Ambulance Service and in this regard, the Ministry has completed correspondence and testing of other standards. It is noteworthy that AIIMS Rishikesh has a helipad facility and 3 helicopters can land here at the same time.

Dr. Meenu Singh said that the technical staff for Heli Ambulance Service will be arranged by the Civil Aviation Department. While all other arrangements related to operations including doctors and nursing officers are to be done by AIIMS. However, she also said that before starting the service, a comprehensive system needs to be made to locate the concerned injured or patient trapped in trouble in the remote area of the mountain. Dr. Madhur Uniyal, in charge of Heli Service in AIIMS Rishikesh and surgeon of the trauma department, said that the trauma helpline number 18001804278 is already working for the convenience of emergency patients in the trauma department of AIIMS. Now work is going on to set up a call center for Heli-ambulance service as well. So that the attendant of the patient in trouble can call on the concerned number of AIIMS for Heli ambulance.