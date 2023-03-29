    Menu
    Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

    The Hawk
    March29/ 2023

    Kabul News: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 85 kilometers East of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to National Center (NCS) for Seismology.

    Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    National Center (NCS) for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul, Afghanistan."

    Further details are awaited.

    Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

    According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km. The epicentre was detected at 36.345°N and 69.912°E respectively. ANI

