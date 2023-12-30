A doctor becomes a doctor after going through countless trials and tribulations

Exploring the High Costs and Mental Struggles of Medical Education: A Critical Look at Financial Barriers, Mental Health Challenges, and the Need for Reform in India's Healthcare System.

Dec 30 (The Hawk): There is no doubt that medical science has made a lot of progress. The number of discoveries that have been made in this field have hardly been made in any other field. The findings of medical science have mostly been proven correct. Whether it is new drugs to save life-threatening diseases or surgery with robot technology, medical science has touched the heights. Every year lakhs of kids try their luck to become a doctor by giving NEET entrance test. There is no doubt that Medical education is a very expensive education. If it is called the most expensive education in India, then there is no mistake. Costing crores of rupees to become a doctor has become a trivial matter. First MBBS and after that post graduation studies cost lakhs of rupees. One thing is as clear as glass that a poor man cannot make his children doctors, same is the case with middle class families. Even if their children are very bright, now the money crunch shatters their dream. The medical Education has remained only for the children of rich people. A doctor's child definitely thinks of becoming a doctor and his doctor parents also encourage him to go into his field. The salary and allowances of senior doctors in our country are much higher than that of junior doctors. It is natural that the children of senior doctors are able to complete this education financially. Earlier, senior doctors used to run their own private clinics or hospitals along with government jobs due to which their economic status was quite high was correct to an extent. But the Punjab government has enforced that a government doctor cannot run a private clinic or hospital while on duty. The result of which was that many doctors resigned from their government jobs and gave priority to running their own private clinics or hospitals. The largest government medical university in Punjab is Baba Farid University, Faridkot, along with Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, where medical students are admitted. Neither are college studentsDuring the conversation, it was learned that one has to face many hardships to become a doctor. After explaining in detail, it was learned that many children who are studying medicine become mentally ill. They lose heart, as a result they try to keep themselves calm by taking drugs. This is very worrying. That student believed that MBBS. The fee is the highest in Punjab, while the health system of Punjab is underdeveloped, in such a situation, the government can reduce the fees and maximize Children should be motivated for medicine. He said that professors put pressure on children. If ragging is happening in the college, then the college management is unaware of it or has become careless on purpose. This should also be considered. If seen, government hospitals are running on the heads of junior doctors. Along with 24-hour rigorous duty, they also do rigorous post-graduation studies. Governments are not unaware of this. A good doctor can become only if he gets a comfortable environment or some kind of training There will be no pressure on S. If this continues, in the near future children and parents will be seen avoiding medical studies. A student who has become a doctor by spending close to crores of money will somehow work to add to his hard-spent money. Then people like us address doctors as robbers. In 2018, the fee was directly reduced from four lakh to nine lakh. If we take the cost of the hostel, then the cost reaches about fifteen lakh. The reason behind all these is less availability of seats.During a study, it has been found that 25 children taking coaching at Kota have committed suicide in 2023 as compared to last ten years. Which is very high compared to other years. The direct reason for which has come to light is the pressure of studies and heavy expenses incurred during studies. Another study shows that 13 thousand students committed suicide in 2021. The reason for this was the pressure of studies. If the government wants to improve the welfare system of the state, doctors should be recruited, that too by paying good salaries. Doctors who do not pay their debts Can perform without any other greed.

—Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout.