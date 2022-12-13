A couple accuses baby-swapping at Lucknow's RMLIMS; a probe has been ordered

Lucknow (The Hawk): A couple claims that employees at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow swapped babies.

Before giving them the newborn girl, the staff allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1,200 from the couple and switched their baby boy for a girl.

Authorities of RMLIMS, however, have refuted the claim and called for an investigation into the allegations of bribery.

Kamal Kumar Rawat complained to Prof. Smriti Agarwal, head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, stating that his wife Resham Rawat had given birth to a son on December 9 at the hospital.

"Boy" was stated in the paper they received following the birth. However, the personnel there eventually changed the newborn with a baby girl and marked the word "boy" with a "cross."

Rawat claimed in the letter of complaint, "I want my baby back and the money I have given to the workers.

However, after checking the paperwork, the authorities refuted the claim of baby exchange.

They claimed there is only one OT at the facility, and the doctors and employees who were on duty when the baby was delivered have all confirmed—with the exception of one document—that the mother gave birth to a girl.

A member of staff accidentally entered the information for another child in one of the documents, which was quickly remedied.

A senior official claimed, "We were able to persuade the couple that the mother had given birth to a girl," adding that the bribery claim was being investigated.

Nimisha Sonkar, a spokeswoman for RMLIMS, stated: "A probe has been requested. Investigation would be followed by action."

(Inputs from Agencies)