8 youths booked for rioting & assaulting VHP leader in Surat

Surat: The Surat police have booked eight youths from the minority community for attacking an activist associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.The victim has alleged that he was targeted because he raised issues about the violation of Disturbed Areas Act in his area and actively participated in activities of Bajrang Dal. The victim was attacked on Saturday night, said police.

Pinkesh Rana, resident from Surat in his complaint has alleged, "On Saturday night he was going on his two-wheeler and passing near Moti Cinema, when three persons on a motorcycle hit my two-wheeler over which we had arguments. After this all three accused got down from the bike and started beating me. I was beaten because I am an active member of VHP and Bajrang dal and I used to raise the issue of Hindu properties being sold in disturbed areas in violation of the Act."

The victim alleged that one of them pushed him to the ground and the other two kicked him in the stomach and chest, within minutes a small group gathered and surrounded him, and one of them started instigating the mob. The victim in his complaint said that the accused was alleging, "Ye Bada Hindu Leader Banta firta hai, ise Maro (He claims to be a big Hindu leader, beat him)". Soon, all those gathered there started kicking him. The victim somehow managed to call his friends and when they arrived they too were beaten. Somehow the victim escaped and called the police.

Pinkesh in his complaint with the Mahidharpura police identifies his attackers as Nasirbhai, Arman, Zahir, Javed, Aadil, Asif, Javed Langdo and Yusufbhai. Mahidharpura police station officer said police are searching for these accused who have been booked for unlawful assembly, rioting, intentionally insulting and voluntarily causing hurt. —IANS