5 of 9 women arrested for Manipur woman's murder

Imphal: A woman was brutally murdered on Sunday in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district, and nine people were arrested, including five women, according to the police.

The woman's body, which had been shot in the face, was discovered on Saturday evening near her home. Her attackers scarred her face and ran off.

Nine persons, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the woman's murder in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching region, according to the official Twitter account of the Manipur Police.—Inputs from Agencies