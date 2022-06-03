39 stray cattle impounded from Keshavpuram Zone: MCD

New Delhi: Thirty-nine stray cattle were impounded in two days as part of a civic drive in Delhi, municipal authorities said on Thursday.

These animals were rounded up from the Keshavpuram Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Acting tough against stray cattle, MCD authorities have impounded 39 cattle from the Keshavpuram area. The two-day drive was conducted by the Veterinary Department from May 31 to June 1. To execute the task, the help of the local police was also taken, officials said.

The move was aimed at ensuring hassle-free movement for residents and avoid traffic obstructions on roads, they said.

During the drive, 15 cattle were caught from Sawan Park and 24 from the Rana Pratap Bagh, Gudmandi and Lalbagh areas, the MCD said.

The stray cattle impounded by the civic agency were rounded up, earmarked and sent to a "gaushala" (cow shelter), it added.—PTI