35 cities will have UP mother-child units

Lucknow (The Hawk): The state health department of Uttar Pradesh intends to establish mother and child wings in 35 cities in order to reduce the prevalence of maternal and newborn mortality in the state.

Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister, said, "Maternal and newborn death rates in the state are a substantial contributor to national statistics, thus lowering them in UP is necessary. The state has planned these new units as a result."

He stated that in addition to testing tools and new-born corners, each of these wings would include 100 beds.

To manage the task, a second work force would be hired. 1,750 employees, including doctors, would be hired contractually as part of this process.

The National Health Mission would be responsible for covering the costs accrued. In addition to reducing time wasted in moving patients to more appropriate facilities, the minister claimed that these units will relieve pressure on urban major centres.

According to officials, the state sees about 55 lakh births each year.

A considerable portion of them experience difficulties during or after pregnancy. Even a minor error can result in a life being lost, which has an impact on vital development markers like the baby, child, or maternal mortality rate.

