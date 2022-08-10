30 Bengal tourists injured in road mishap in Balasore

Balasore: At least 30 people were injured, seven of them seriously when a tourist bus from West Bengal on its way to Puri skidded off the road and turned turtle on NH 16 near Talanagar at Soro in Balasore district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus had about 60 tourists on board and was on its way to Puri from North 24 Praganas district in West Bengal when the accident occurred in the wee hours, the police said.

The injured were admitted to Soro government hospital and the critically injured among them were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger, the police said

Fire brigade and five ambulances were pressed into service to rescue the injured at the accident site.

This was the second bus mishap involving tourists from Bengal in Odisha in less than three months. In May a bus from Howrah district had overturned at Kalinga Ghat on way to Vizag killing six persons. —PTI