3 killed after car collides with auto-rickshaw near Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway

Car and Auto-rickshaw Crash Claims Three Lives. Fatal accident on national highway near Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway in Pusalapadu village.

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): A car collided with an auto-rickshaw in which three people died on the spot, while others sustained injuries in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, a police official said.

The incident took place on the national highway near Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway in Pusalapadu village near Bestavaripeta mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sub-inspector of police Bestavaripeta, Narasimha Rao, a car and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on, resulting in a fire that engulfed the auto. Three passengers in the auto died on the spot, while two were burnt alive.

The two occupants of the car and the auto driver sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Markapuram Hospital for treatment, the police added.

The deceased were identified as Venkateswarlu, Chinna Venkateswarlu and Sreeramulu, who hailed from Barlakunta in Bestavaripeta mandal.

The police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Sub-inspector of police Bestavaripeta Narasimha Rao said, "The cause of the accident was that the car driver fell asleep while driving."

