    Menu
    States & UTs

    3 injured in firecracker storage unit in Kerala's Thrippunithura

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Explosion at Puthiyakavu Temple Festival Leaves Three Critically Injured in Ernakulam, Kerala: Firecrackers Trigger Blast near Choorakkad Warehouse, Victims Rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital and Kalamassery Medical College

    Representative Image

    Ernakulam: Three people sustained critical injuries in an explosion that broke out after firecrackers exploded and caught fire in Thrippunithura in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Monday.
    The incident took place when the firecrackers brought from Palakkad for Puthiyakavu Temple festival were, according to reports, unloaded from a vehicle to the warehouse located near the temple in Choorakkad in Puthiyakavu area. The blast took place around 11 am.
    The injured have been shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital and Kalamassery Medical College.
    This is breaking news and more details are awaited. 

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Ernakulam Explosion Fire incident Kerala news Temple festival Casualties Medical attention
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in