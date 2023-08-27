3 dead, 2 injured in suburban Mumbai hotel fire

Mumbai: The BMC Disaster Control said that at least three people died and two more were injured after a hotel building caught fire on Sunday afternoon in the Santacruz east region of Mumbai.

The fire broke out at the Galaxy Hotel in Prabhat Colony, Santacruz east, at around 1 p.m.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire sparked off from electric wiring, electric installation, split AC unit, curtains, mattresses, wooden furniture, etc. in two rooms on the first and second floors.

Flames immediately spread to the hotel's electrical ducts, laundry room and stairway lobby as terrified guests frantically evacuated the building.

After more than three hours of fighting, the MFB teams succeeded in putting out the fire. The cause of the blaze is not clear yet.

According to BMC Disaster Control, five seriously burned people were found and sent to the neighbouring V. N. Hospital, where three were pronounced dead and two are currently receiving treatment.

The deceased are identified as Rupal Kanji, 25, Kishan, 28, and Kantilal Gordhan Vara, 48, while the injured are Alfa Vakhariya, 19 and Manjula Vakhariya, 49.—Inputs from Agencies