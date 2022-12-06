2 Killed, 4 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar

Kotdwar: Two women were killed and four including two children were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Monday, officials said. The accident occurred 10 km from Satpuli killing Bemalti Devi (75) and Priti Devi (30) on the spot, revenue police official (Satpuli) Sudha Dobhal said. The injured Surjit Singh (21), Priti's children Arpit (8), Vanika (7) and the car driver Dalbir Singh have been hospitalised, she said. The car was on its way to Kotdwar from Chaubattakhal when the accident happened, she said. —PTI