2 killed, 22 hospitalised in Mumbai Marathon

TATA Mumbai Marathon as Seasoned Runners Succumb: Suvradeep Banerjee, a Kolkata-based software engineer and marathon enthusiast, collapses near Haji Ali Junction, while Rajendra Bora from Mumbai meets a tragic end near Marine Drive.

Mumbai: During the TATA Mumbai Marathon a somber incident occurred, leading to the loss of two participants. This included a 74 year man leaving the running community in shock and sorrow.



The incident took place when Suvradeep Banerjee, a marathoner and software engineer, from Kolkata collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction. Simultaneously Rajendra Bora from Mumbai met an end on the road to a popular pizza joint near Marine Drive.



While the exact cause of their collapse is yet to be determined initial reports suggest dehydration and related issues. Furthermore 22 participants were rushed to hospitals for treatment due to health concerns during Sundays marathon.



Banerjee and Bora have been identified as individuals who couldn't overcome the challenges of this demanding race. Their untimely demise has cast a shadow over the atmosphere of the marathon prompting organizers to reevaluate safety measures, for future events.



Despite these events Ethiopian runners showcased their skills by dominating the Mumbai Marathon. Hayle Lemi Berhanu successfully defended his title in the mens category while Aberash Minsewo emerged victorious in the womens category.

The entire city is filled with sorrow, for the loss of two individuals. At the time we are celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of the winners.