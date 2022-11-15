2 kg MD narcotics seized in Surat, Gujarat; 1 arrested

Surat, Gujarat (The Hawk): An official in Gujarat's Surat city claimed on Monday that police had found 2.176 kg of MD pharmaceuticals and cash at a shop in the basement of a commercial complex.

A police officer got information that a drug dealer had hidden drugs in a store and a car in a commercial complex basement, according to an employee of the Amroli police station. It then conducted searches in shop number 29 and a vehicle parked in the complex's basement on Sunday night, recovering the drug haul and Rs 2,68,000 in cash from drug sales. The narcotics and cash found in the seizure are worth a total of Rs 2.17 crore.

Drug dealer Mubarak Bandiya has been detained by police in this regard. He is a history sheeter from Jambusar in the Bharuch district and was previously detained in connection with a prostitution case. According to reports, the suspect admitted to police after first questioning that Sharma, a drug dealer from Mumbai, supplies him with drugs. To apprehend the accused Sharma, Surat police have dispatched a squad to Mumbai.

