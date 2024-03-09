15 people injured as railing of floating bridge collapses in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

This harrowing incident off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram leaves women and children among the injured.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): As many as 15 people were injured on Saturday after the railing of a floating bridge collapsed in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, said police.

The police officials reached the spot immediately after receiving word about the incident.

The injured included women and children. All the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. The condition of the two is serious, said police.

The handrail of the floating bridge collapsed due to strong waves and consequently people fell into the sea.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

—ANI