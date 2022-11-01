'We owe tribal community our gratitude,' PM proclaims Mangarh Dham a national monument

Jaipur (The Hawk): According to a government announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has designated Mangarh Dham in the Banswara region of Rajasthan as a National Monument. The Prime Minister visited Mangarh Dham, also known as the site of roughly 1,500 tribal members' martyrdom, and he lavishly honoured the memorial. In 1913, the British Army massacred the indigenous people. Modi shared the dais at the ceremony alongside the chief ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to Modi, the tribal society had blown the bugle for Independence before the 1857 liberation war. "Tribal society has made contributions for which we are grateful. The tribal society is what preserves India's identity. Everyone wants to see Mangarh Dham become a grand structure, the prime minister claimed. The states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra should consult one another and devise a thorough plan and timetable for the development of Mangarh Dham. He asserted that the four states and the Indian government working together would raise it to new heights.

He praised the participation of Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, saying, "As CM, we worked together. In our tribe, Ashok Gehlot was the oldest member. Among those still seated on stage, Ashok Gehlot is the most senior CM. The history of Mangarh Dham, according to Rajasthan's chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has been recorded in gold. "We've urged the PM to designate it as a national monument. When it came to fighting in the American Revolution, tribal society was unmatched.

Gehlot claimed that Mahatma Gandhi is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respected throughout the world. "We request that Mangarh be designated as a national monument." According to CM Gehlot, the Chiranjeevi Yojana of Rajasthan can be applied nationwide if it is reviewed. Gehlot pushed for a rail connection to Banswara. He continued, "It will be nice if we link Banswara with the rail project."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of the MP, addressed the crowd and stated that although the sacrifices made by the tribal people were forgotten, the Modi administration has started a campaign to honour them. No one will ever forget the terrible day of November 17, 1913, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Attempts are being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate tribal people into the development process. "This initiative will be limited to 99 Assembly seats (tribal majority) of these three states," officials declared. The borders of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan converge in Mangarh. Here, the tribal people of these states are highly revered.

