'Mamta Didi Ki Mamta' Is With Criminals, Not With Public: Yogi

Asansol (West Bengal): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed disappointment over the priorities of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that her empathy seems to be directed more towards criminals than towards the welfare of the people, leaving every Indian disheartened by the state of affairs in Bengal.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal chief minister, Yogi remarked, "The unity of purpose among parties such as Congress, Trinamool, and Communists is the same: to foster corruption and anarchy through varied means."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made these comments on Tuesday during his third public address in West Bengal, rallying support for BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

CM Yogi said, "Today, in Bengal, where Swami Vivekananda once proudly declared our Hindu heritage on the global stage, the sacred phrase Jai Shree Ram is restricted."

He added, "In the very land where the Bengali Ramayana was penned, expressing devotion to Lord Ram now invites gunfire and procession assaults, with false charges heaped upon the innocent by the authorities. In this cradle of culture, art, and values epitomized by Bengal, incidents like Sandeshkhali occur, with the Trinamool government seemingly shielding the perpetrators, revealing a disturbing silence in the face of wrongdoing."

The Chief Minister remarked, "There is a need for Bengal to adopt a developmental model akin to Uttar Pradesh. Reflecting on the sacrifice of the Kothari brothers and their unwavering commitment to the construction of the Ram temple along with the slogan 'Ram Lalla Hum Ayenge, Mandir Vahi Banayenge."

Asserting a departure from the golden era of "Sonar Bangla," he rallied support for a rejuvenated Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, advocating for a paradigm shift towards security and prosperity. Drawing parallels with Ayodhya's transformation, he called for Bengal to emulate its resurgence, aiming to recreate its grandeur akin to the historic city. The Chief Minister highlighted, "The religious factors leading to the partition of the country in 1947 are being echoed once more by the Congress and Trinamool in Bengal."

He noted shifts in the demographic landscape, with changes in three out of seven assemblies in Birbhum, incidents of violence targeting Ram Navami processions."

He also drew attention to the sacrifice of Bengal's Kothari brothers in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister remarked, "What the Congress failed to achieve in 65 years, Prime Minister Modi accomplished in a mere decade. Similarly, tasks left unfinished by Didi in Bengal over 15 years were successfully executed in Uttar Pradesh within five years."

He criticized the Trinamool government for obstructing the implementation of public welfare schemes, leaving the people of Asansol deprived of necessities such as water. Despite Modi's initiative to ensure the 'Har Ghar Nal' Yojana, the administration in Bengal seems reluctant to fulfill this fundamental need.

The Chief Minister expressed immense delight upon witnessing citizens holding images of Shri Ram during the rally. He noted the absence of Ram Navami processions in the region and contrasted it with the vibrant celebration of Durga Puja at 50 thousand locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the remarkable peace and stability in the state for the past seven years, he attributed it to stringent measures against rioters, emphasizing the swift confiscation of rioters' assets for redistribution among the underprivileged.

CM Yogi emphasized the need for strong leadership akin to that of a lion and urged the electorate to support SS Ahluwalia. He recounted their shared journey in Parliament, highlighting Ahluwalia's experience as a Union Minister and BJP spokesperson.

Ahluwalia's presence in Asansol was portrayed as a boon for the region, given his commitment to realizing the vision of 'Atmanirbhar aur Viksit Bharat'. Describing Ahluwalia as possessing the courage and determination akin to a lion, CM Yogi underscored Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of Ahluwalia as his representative in Asansol.

He urged voters to consider the implications of their decision, emphasizing that a vote for the BJP would ensure the safety and prosperity of Bengal and Asansol. Conversely, any misstep could lead to a resurgence of Naxalism and terrorism, reminiscent of a tumultuous era marked by violence and chaos. On this occasion, former Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol SS Ahluwalia, BJP District President Bappaditya Chatterjee, MLA Ajay Poddar, Krishnendu Mukherjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Tapas Roy, Arjit Roy were present. —ANI