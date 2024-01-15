'Decorate Temples In Your Vicinity On January 22': Champat Rai

Ayodhya: Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday appealed to the public and devotees of Lord Ram across the nation to decorate temples in their areas on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra appeals to all the Bhaaratvanshi Brothers and Sisters and all Ram Devotees in Bharat and abroad to decorate the temples in their vicinity on January 22, 2024, coinciding with Shri Bhagwan's Pran-Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya and perform bhajan, puja, kirtan, aarati (service of light), etc., as per the worship protocols of the deity of the temple," Champat Rai said.

Champat Rai also stated that the direct telecast of the Pran Pratistha programme should be watched collectively by putting up a film screen.

"Prior to that, the nearby temples should be cleaned and all hygiene should be ensured. Ramjyoti (Panchdeepak) should also be lit in the name of Shri Ram lalla with the chanting of Jai Jai Shri Ram in houses in the evening on January 22," he said.

Trust General Secretary further informed that an auspicious 'Mangal Dhwani' will be organised prior to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for two hours.

"On the auspicious and historic occasion of the Pran Pratistha ceremony Shri Ram Lalla in his Temple of Nativity at his place of incarnation in Ayodhya, from 10 am until just before the Pran Pratishtha Muhurta, Shubh Mangal Dhwani is being organised there for about 2 hours to charge the atmosphere and every atom of the place with auspiciousness," Rai said.

"Emulating the tradition and protocol of our Bharatiya culture to divinise any auspicious work, ritual or festival, an elaborate ritual of Mangal Dhwani is being put in place in front of the deity to radiate joy, auspiciousness and energy," he added.

He also informed that several artists will play traditional musical instruments from various regions and states in front of Lord Ram Lalla.

"Pratistha Mahotsav will conclude in Ayodhya with the auspicious playing of twenty-five prominent and rare musical instruments from different States. It will be presented by skilled artists of those instruments," he said.

The names of these states and their main instruments are: Pakhawaj, Flute, and Dholak from Uttar Pradesh; Veena from Karnataka; Sundari from Maharashtra; Algoza from Punjab; Mardal from Odisha; Santur from Madhya Pradesh; Pung from Manipur; Nagada and Kali from Assam; Tambura from Chhattisgarh; Pakhawaj from Bihar; Sehnai from New Delhi; Ravanhattha from Rajasthan; Shri Khol and Sarod from West Bengal; Ghatam from Andhra Pradesh; Sitar from Jharkhand; Santaar from Gujarat; Nagaswaram, Tavil and Mridangam from Tamil Nadu; and Hudkaa from Uttarakhand.

"The choreographer and director of this Mangal Dhwani (auspicious instrumental music recital/ensemble) is Yatindra Mishra, who is a renowned writer, expert on Ayodhya culture and artist. Kendriya Sangeet Natak Academy, New Delhi, has cooperated with him in this work," Champat Rai said.

Champat Rai also stated that Ram Temple will be open for darshan for the general public from 23rd January.

"Darshan will be open to all, here all means 135 crore people in the nation," he said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. —ANI