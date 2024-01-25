'BJP-BJD Alliance': Congress Stages Symbolic 'Wedding' Ceremony in Odisha

Congress orchestrates a symbolic 'wedding' between BJD and BJP in Odisha, unveiling a 23-year 'live-in relationship' and accusing them of political theatrics. The event, held at Master Canteen Square, sparks controversy as Congress leaders perform rituals wearing masks of BJD and BJP leaders.

Bhubaneswar: In an unique political demonstration the Congress party in Odisha arranged a symbolic "marriage" ceremony between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The event took place at the Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar and aimed to draw attention to what the Congress claims is a long standing collaboration between these two parties.



Wearing masks depicting leaders from both the BJD and BJP Congress workers carefully organized the ceremony with rituals accompanied by drum beats and chanting of mantras. The invitation cards for "BJP weds BJD" event mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the grooms father and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the brides father.



Congress leader Ajoy Kumar provided justification for this event by alleging a 23 year "live in relationship" between BJD and BJP. He stated, "To prevent any perceptions about them in society we have arranged this wedding." Kumar accused both parties of engaging in theatrics at a national level while pretending to be opponents in Odisha.



Kumar, who oversees Congress affairs in Odisha highlighted several instances where BJD has supported BJP on various matters such, as land acquisition bill, farm laws, demonetization, GST implementation, presidential polls and Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He said that the investigative agencies like CBI or ED never investigated matters in Odisha involving the BJP in exchange for something. Pointing out their alleged silence on issues Kumar accused the BJP of neglecting important matters such as the mining scam, chit fund scam and high profile murder cases in our state. Sarat Pattanayak, the State Congress president claims that due to the collaboration between BJD and BJP Odisha has suffered and people are turning to Congress as their alternative.



In response to this event Biranchi Tripathy, a spokesperson for the state BJP dismissed it as an attempt by Congress to prove its existence. He asserted that Congress is in condition nationwide and will soon fade away in Odisha. Bhupindar Singh, a BJD leader also dismissed the demonstration by Congress and stated that people will not accept such antics ahead of elections. He emphasized that BJD has consistently supported the Centre on issues indicating that both his party and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are gaining strength despite allegations, from both Congress and BJP.

