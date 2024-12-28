Three Killed, Five Injured in Balochistan Road Accident: A Tragic Collision in Washuk

Washuk: Three people died, and five others injured in a head-on collision between a trailer and a vehicle in Washuk in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The road accident took place at Sarchashma area of Washuk district, as per ARY News.

Hospital sources said that the injured and deceased belong to Baseema area of the region. "Four of the injured have been in a precarious condition," ARY News quoted hospital sources as saying.

The injured have been referred to Quetta hospital after they were initially brought to the civil hospital.

On October 30, 12 people were killed and 19 others were injured in three accident cases in Sibi, Noshki and Washuk districts of Balochistan on Tuesday, as per Dawn.

Dawn reported that the worst tragedy took place in Washuk's Nag area when a vehicle carrying Iranian petrol collided head-on with another vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire, leaving the people inside with no chance to escape. Five of them burned to death.

"All the five people present inside the two vehicles burned to death," the assistant commissioner of Washuk said. "The bodies were beyond recognition", as per Dawn.

In another accident in Balochistan, five passengers were killed and 13 others injured when a Jacobabad-bound van collided with a truck on the Quetta-Sibi highway near Mithri area of Sibi district.

Two of the injured were in serious condition.

Levies officials put down the accident to overspeeding by both the vehicles. Levies and FC personnel shifted the bodies and the injured to the Sibi District Hospital.

In the third accident, two people were killed and six others injured in Daak area of Noshki district when a vehicle carrying a wedding party overturned. A woman was among the dead, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier in September this year too, six people were killed and eight others injured in road accidents in Khuzdar, Surab, and Nasirabad areas of Balochistan.

As per a report by the World Bank, titled, 'Public Infrastructure Trends and Gaps in Pakistan', when it comes to the transport sector of Pakistan, "Pakistan has a comparatively low density of paved roads, a dismal quality of railroads and airports and only an acceptable quality of seaports with respect to selected comparator countries". (ANI)