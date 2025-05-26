Shashi Tharoor-led delegation extends best wishes to Guyana on 59th Independence Day

Georgetown, May 26 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, along with the all-party delegation, participated in the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Guyana in Berbice and conveyed its best wishes to the people of the South American nation.

The Indian parliamentarians are in Guyana for India's global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Choudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena, as well as Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya of the Bharatiya Janata Party, GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a National Democratic Alliance partner, and former Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Our delegation participated in the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Guyana at Berbice. The program ended with the unfurling of the Guyanese national flag at midnight. A special mention was made of the presence of the delegation at the Independence Day celebration, further affirming the friendship between the two nations. We convey our best wishes to the people of Guyana on behalf of India," Tejasvi Surya posted on X on Monday.

Milind Deora also took to X and posted, "Our delegation then travelled from Georgetown to Berbice to witness Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations. PM Mark Phillips graciously hosted us for dinner and reaffirmed Guyana's strong support for India."

Former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to his social media after attending the Independence Day celebrations, joined by Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Phillips, Ministers, and other dignitaries.

"59th Guyana Independence Day celebrations! The Indian Parliament delegation had the pleasure to witness the National Ceremony in the company of President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo, Prime Minister Phillips, Ministers and other dignitaries," Sandhu posted on X.

Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Phillips hosted the Indian delegation on the eve of Guyana's 59th Independence Day, where the Indian delegates briefed the Prime Minister regarding Operation Sindoor and India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

Prime Minister Phillips reiterated Guyana's support and understanding for India's measures towards combating cross-border terrorism.

They also discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to India-Guyana cooperation.

Earlier, during their meeting with Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the delegation elaborated India's position on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the Indus Water Treaty, underlining the resolute fight against cross-border terrorism.

The Vice President also reiterated Guyana's unwavering support for India's fight against terrorism.

Tharoor-led all-party delegation is a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The Indian community, members of the Indian diaspora, and Friends of India in Guyana welcomed the parliamentarians on their arrival in Georgetown on Sunday.

They expressed their steadfast support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

