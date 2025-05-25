Op Sindoor outreach: Tejasvi Surya, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Tharoor-led delegation reach Guyana

Georgetown, May 25 (IANS) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, members of a high-level Indian Parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Guyana as part of a global diplomatic outreach against terrorism.

The visit is part of a multi-nation mission that includes stops in the United States, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

Their arrival in Georgetown was welcomed by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang.

“High Commissioner Dr. Amit Telang welcomed Hon'ble Members of Parliament, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad and Shri Tejasvi Suryanarayana Lakya, on their arrival in Guyana as part of an All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation,” the High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

Speaking shortly after landing, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya emphasised the mission’s urgency: “We have just landed in Georgetown in Guyana after a long 30-hour flight from India... We are here on a very important mission to communicate and amplify the message from a billion Indians that, for a very long time, we have been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terror. Thousands of civilians in India have been killed mercilessly, brutally — most recently on April 22nd by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam.”

JMM MP Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad echoed the sentiment, underlining the bipartisan nature of the initiative. “We have come here for a mission. It's a multi-party, all-party delegation. After the recent attack in Pahalgam, the government convened all-party meetings led by the Defence and Home Ministers. Every Indian, across party lines, demanded action. This outreach is part of that unified stand,” he said.

The all-party delegation includes MPs Shashi Tharoor (INC), Shambhavi (LJP - Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), GM Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena), and Tejasvi Surya (BJP), along with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier in the day, while in New York, the other members of the delegation engaged with top think tanks, academic institutions, and media outlets. They delivered India’s firm message of zero tolerance and unified national resolve against terrorism.

