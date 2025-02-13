PM Modi, Elon Musk Discuss Innovation, AI, Space, Sustainable Development

Washington DC: Tesla CEO Elon Musk called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his family at the Blair House in Washington DC on Thursday and discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Musk, who is Head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), met PM Modi accompanied by three of his children.

"It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also interacted with Musk's children

The Prime Minister said during his meeting with Musk he talked about India's efforts towards 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.' "Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,'" he said on X.

A PMO release said that the Prime Minister and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance. Mr. Musk was accompanied by family members for the meeting," the release said.

The meeting took place ahead of PM Modi's talks with US President Donald Trump.

US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz also called on PM Modi.

"The discussions touched upon ways to further deepen the India-US. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strategic technologies, as well as defence industrial cooperation and civil nuclear energy with an emphasis on small modular reactors, and counterterrorism. They also discussed international, and regional issues of mutual interest.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after President Trump assumed office for the second term. (ANI)