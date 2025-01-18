West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Strong Message from Verdict in RG Kar Rape-Murder Cas

Kolkata: Ahead of Sealdah Court pronouncing the verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the society should get a message from the verdict.

However, Adhikari claimed that this is not the work of one person and multiple "goons" are involved in this crime adding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look carefully into the matter.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Suvendu Adhikari said, "...The society should get a message from this. This is not the work of one person, multiple goons are involved in this. CBI should look into the matter carefully. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court is looking into the matter carefully and we are hopeful that SC will finally take proper action..."

BJP leader Rahul Sinha stated that they are hopeful that the guilty will get punished for his crimes.

"Investigation is still on. Only one name has been identified out. We are hopeful that more people will come out through investigation in the upcoming days. We are hopeful that the main accused in the case will get punished today for what he had done," Sinha said.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the guilty in the case should get a 'death penalty'.

Speaking on the verdict, Ghosh underlined the 'swift police action' and the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corroboration of the accused's guilt.

"We hope that the person who was arrested by the police within 24 hours of the incident, whom CBI also found guilty of the crime, gets a guilty verdict and death penalty... When the trial is about to end, CPI-M is creating confusion. Do they want the accused to get death by hanging or not?" Ghosh told ANI.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Notably, the Sealdah court is likely to pronounce its judgement today in the rape and murder case of an RG Kar doctor. The incident has shocked the nation and the victim's family, who continue to seek justice for their daughter.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh. (ANI)